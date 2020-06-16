Nuove modifiche estetiche e tecniche per proiettare il SUV in un'altra categoria
SUV e crossover ad alte prestazioni non sono una novità al giorno d'oggi, anzi, in giro ce ne sono oltre una dozzina. La ricetta delle case è sempre la stessa: enormi quantità di potenza sotto il cofano e trazione integrale.
Audi, di recente, ha riservato questo trattamento alla sua Q8, offrendo una versione RS. L'estetica basta per darle un tono più sportivo delle sue controparti standard, ma quando si parla di look aggressivo non esistono limiti per certi clienti.
Missione da elaboratore
È qui che entra in gioco Lumma, offrendo aggiornamenti estetici dentro e fuori la RS Q8 (qui la nostra prova su strada), oltre a dare una ritoccata alle performance. Il tutto è disponibile in un unico pacchetto, chiamato CLR 8 RS.
Con questo vengono ampliati i passaruota anteriori e posteriori usando la fibra di carbonio, viene aggiunto uno splitter anteriore, un diffusore posteriore in tre parti e uno spoiler a sua volta in fibra di carbonio. Non mancano sospensioni ribassate, cerchi dedicati e distanziali per ampliare le carreggiate.
Sotto il cofano
Le modifiche alla centralina di Lumma portano la potenza e la coppia del V8 bi-turbo da 4,0 litri a 703 CV e 910 Nm di coppia. questo risultato è stato ottenuto anche con l'aggiunta di un nuovo sistema di scarico sportivo, che aiuta il motore a lavorare meglio. La finitura dei terminali si può avere in carbonio.
Il tuner offre il pacchetto completo a 38.000 euro. È una cifra notevole se si somma al prezzo dell'auto da nuova, cioè 144.570 euro. Chi è interessato al pacchetto dovrà comunque aspettare un po', visto che l'azienda inizierà a renderlo disponibile nel quarto trimestre di quest'anno.
LUMMA CLR 8 RS – striking body and wheel programme personalises the Audi RS Q8.
LUMMA Design GmbH & Co. KG recommends itself once again as the place to go for sports accessories and exquisite body design. With the presentation of the limited SUV coupe LUMMA CLR 8 RS, the premium tuning company is now expanding its refinement programme for the top SUV model Audi RS Q8.
Striking eye-catcher from every angle
The high performance SUV refined by LUMMA bears witness to masterful craftsmanship packed into an athletically enhanced look. To achieve this, the personalisation specialist from Winterlingen in southern Germany swaps the series components for high quality in-house developments made of carbon: LUMMA manufactures the front and rear spoiler lips, wheel arch extensions, door panels, rear diffuser, rear roof spoiler and various applications for rear lights and side panels from ultra-light and high strength carbon fibre. However, it is not only the appearance that benefits from the modifications, large air inlets on the extensions also ensure optimised ventilation of the brake system.
More power and a sports sound
As a result of the implementation of the LUMMA performance enhancement module and the robust sounding 4-pipe sports exhaust system, the engine output increases to an impressive 518 kW/705 hp. Torque increases to a mighty 910 Nm. Overall, the optimisations ensure a noticeable improvement in the driving performance, which is already quite impressive as standard.
LUMMA alloy wheels convey sports elegance
The range of wheels is impressive both in terms of size and variety. Whether it be sportingly striking, or elegant and refined - LUMMA offers various wheel designs and sizes. One of the highlights in the range on offer is the LUMMA CLR 23 LR light alloy wheel painted in the colour of your choice. The futuristic multi-spoke design ensures optimum load distribution but leaves enough space for ventilation of the brake system. The recommended wheel-tyre combination is 11x23 inches on the front and rear axles with high performance 305/30-23 tyres. Performance spacers widen the track on request.
Interior design by master craftsmen
Also, in the interior LUMMA offers an impressive variety of options to personalise the standard Audi. Everything you could ever wish for to set your pulse racing is available on request - whether it be leather, fine wood, piano lacquer or carbon fibre. From personalised floor mats to complete interior leather finish, everything is made with the highest degree of craftsmanship and precision, individually designed and integrated into the vehicle by master craftsmen.
The CLR 8 RS body range including painting, assembly, and acceptance by an officially recognised test organisation and the 23-inch light-alloy wheels is offered at a price of 38,000 Euro plus VAT. Since the conversion can only be carried out directly at LUMMA or at selected authorised dealers, the price also includes transportation in a closed truck (within Germany). As an alternative to converting customer vehicles, refined complete vehicles are also offered. The LUMMA CLR 8 RS refinement programme is available from the 4th quarter 2020.
Key facts:
LUMMA CLR 8 RS refinement programme for the Audi RS Q8
LUMMA BODYKIT comprising:
- LUMMA Carbon front and rear extensions by about 60 millimetres
Integrated air inlets and outlets in the extensions for exhausting the brake air heat
- LUMMA Carbon front spoiler lip
- LUMMA Carbon roof rear spoiler
- LUMMA 3-piece carbon rear spoiler lip
- LUMMA Carbon rear diffusor
- LUMMA Carbon door panels
- LUMMA Carbon applications for rear lights and side panels
- Conversion with serial number and certificate of authenticity
- LUMMA Alloy wheels
- LUMMA CLR 23 LR 11x23 with 305/30-23 tyres
- LUMMA Performance spacer set
LUMMA Interior:
- LUMMA 3-piece aluminium pedal set, anodised
- LUMMA 4-piece floor mat set with LUMMA crest logo
- LUMMA Boot mat with LUMMA crest logo
- LUMMA complete leather interior
LUMMA Performance:
- LUMMA 4-pipe sports exhaust system with tailpipes in black or carbon
- LUMMA Power increase module by around 77kW/105 PS and 110 Nm to 518 kW/705 PS and 910 Nm
You can find more information about the exclusive LUMMA refinement programme on the website www.lumma-design.com