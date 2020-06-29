Nascondi il comunicato stampa Mostra il comunicato stampa

The best of three worlds

ABT ignites Audi A6 allroad with up to 408 hp – new wheels available

Trendy SUV, dynamic sports car or practical estate? For over 20 years, the Audi A6 allroad has been the perfect choice for drivers with comprehensive demands. The latest generation (C8) is equipped exclusively with powerful engines, for which ABT Sportsline now offers attractive performance upgrades. Despite its discreet offroad appearance, the dream car’s dynamic handling is beyond all doubt. With permanent all-wheel drive, self-locking centre differential and height-adjustable air suspension, it also cuts a fine figure away from the beaten track.

In hp terms, the petrol-driven 55 TFSI now heads up the available engines: Thanks to the high-tech control unit ABT Engine Control, instead of 340 hp (250 kW), it now delivers 408 hp (300 kW). That is an increase of 20%. At the same time, torque is increased from 500 to 550 Nm. The 55 TDI is king of the diesel engines, with the standard model being the most powerful and delivering 349 hp (257 kW). Thanks to ABT Power, it reaches a new pinnacle of 384 hp (282 kW). In addition, its torque can also be increased from 700 Nm to 760 Nm. And the 50 TDI is more than impressive. It roars out of the factory with 286 hp (210 kW) and 620 Nm. ABT Sportsline can, of course, increase these figures to 330 hp (243 kW) and 670 Nm. If you want to hear as well as feel the ABT in your offroad A6, the export version of ABT Sound Control is available to order for your exhaust.

As regards looks, the allroad differs in many details from a regular A6. Set yourself apart from the regular allroad with stylish alloy wheels from ABT Sportsline. The FR is available in 20 and 21-inch sizes, and the GR in 20-inch. The latter is equipped with a striking concave rim well and a glossy black painted wheel carcass. The sporty and elegant GR wheel, as featured in the pictured vehicle, is also available in matt black. The FR design in mystic black is an exciting interpretation of the classic five-spoke design. All wheel types stand out, thanks to the different accents of their diamond-machined finish. Audi offers the allroad line as an option for the interior and ABT provides interesting customisation details, such as the start-stop-switch-cap and ABT shift knob cover in carbon. Also available are ABT integrated entrance lights, which casually project the ABT logo onto the ground when entering or exiting the vehicle.