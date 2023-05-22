La vincitrice del Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2023 è un'auto americana di un collezionista americano: si tratta di una spettacolare Duesenberg SJ Speedster del 1935, l'ultima delle trentasei realizzate dal carrozziere londinese Gurney Nutting.

Eletta "Best of Show" dalla giuria di esperti riuniti quest'anno a Villa d'Este, questa Duesenberg SJ è appartenuta al Maharaja Holkar of Indore e dalla fione degli Anni '80 fa parte della collezione di William Lyon e della sua famiglia, un vero e proprio museo con oltre cento preziosissime auto in California.

Il fascino della Duesenberg

Col suo motore a 8 cilindri in linea di 6,9 litri con compressore volumetrico, la Duesenberg SJ vanta la bellezza 320 CV e una velocità massima di 220 km/h.

Duesenberg SJ Speedster (1935)

Il suo valore, solamente stimato e ipotizzabile nello scambio tra collezionisti di altissimo livello, può essere vicino ai 5 milioni di euro.

A una Ferrari la Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este

Il pubblico presente a Villa d'Este ha invece eletto come auto vincitrice della Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este 2023 la Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California del 1961 appartenente alla Keybridge Collection di Hong Kong.

Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California (1961)

La bellissima scoperta Ferrari, dotata tra l'altro di un preziosissimo hard top dell'epoca, è una delle cinquantacinque SWB seconda serie prodotte a Maranello ed è stata venduta nuova alla scrittrice francese Françoise Sagan. Il suo valore potrebbe essere compreso tra i 15 e i 20 milioni di euro.

Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2023, tutte le vincitrici

Trofeo BMW Group - "Best of Show by the Jury"

Duesenberg SJ Speedster (1935)

Duesenberg SJ, Speedster, Gurney Nutting, 1935

William Lyon, United States

Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este - "Best of Show by Public Referendum"

Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California (1961)

Ferrari, 250 GT Spyder California, Spyder, Pininfarina/Scaglietti, 1961

Keybridge Collection, Hong Kong.

Concorso d’Eleganza Design Award For Concept Cars & Prototypes by Public Referendum

Pagani Huayra Codalunga

Pagani Huayra Codalunga, Coupé Longtail, 2022.

CLASS A - The Fast and the Formal: Pre-war high speed Luxury

Class Winner

Chrysler Custom Imperial CL, Convertible Sedan

Chrysler Custom Imperial CL, Convertible Sedan, LeBaron Carossiers Inc., 1933, Jack Boy Smith Jr., United States.

Mention of Honour

Lagonda V12 Rapide, Drophead Coupé

Lagonda V12 Rapide, Drophead Coupé, James Young, 1938, Adrian Burr, Great Britain

CLASS B - Grande Vitesse: Pre-war Weekend Racers

Class Winner

Delahaye 145 Coupé Chapron

Delahaye 145 Coupé Chapron, Coupé, Henri Chapron, 1938, Peter & Merle Mullin, United States.

Mention of Honour

BMW 328, Roadster

BMW 328, Roadster, BMW, 1937, The May Collection, Germany.

CLASS C - Incredible India: The dazzling Motoring Indulgences of the mighty Maharajas

Class Winner

Duesenberg SJ, Speedster

Duesenberg SJ, Speedster, Gurney Nutting, 1935, William Lyon, United States.

Mention of Honour

Rolls-Royce Sports Phantom Prototype

Rolls-Royce Sports Phantom Prototype, Experimental, Jarvis of Wimbledon, 1928, Alexander Schaufler, Austria.

CLASS D - Porsche at 75: Delving into the Stuttgart Legend’s iconic and eccentric Back Catalogue

Class Winner

Porsche 901 Prototyp “Quickblau”

Porsche 901 Prototyp “Quickblau”, Coupé, Karmann, 1963, Alois Ruf, Germany.

Mention of Honour

Porsche 356 Pre-A, Cabriolet

Porsche 356 Pre-A, Cabriolet, Reutter, 1954, Al Barbour, United States.

CLASS E - Granturismo: Experimenting with the post-war European GT

Class Winner

Ferrari 330 GTC Speciale

Ferrari 330 GTC Speciale, Coupé, Pininfarina, 1967, William E. Heinecke, Thailand.

Mention of Honour

Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Berlinetta Riva “La Serenissima”

Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Berlinetta Riva “La Serenissima”, Berlinetta, Carrozzeria Riva, 1950, Stephen Bruno, United States.

CLASS F - That ‘made in Italy’ Look: Styles which conquered new Worlds.

Class Winner

Maserati A6G/54, Berlinetta, Zagato

Maserati A6G/54, Berlinetta, Zagato, 1956, Jonathan & Wendy Segal, United States.

Mention of Honour

Ferrari 212 Export, Berlinetta, Vignale

Ferrari 212 Export, Berlinetta, Vignale, 1951, Brian Ross, United States.

CLASS G - A Century of the 24 Hours of Le Mans: Heroes of the most famous Race in the World

Class Winner

Ferrari 250 GTO

Ferrari 250 GTO, Berlinetta, Scaglietti, 1962, David MacNeil, United States.

Mention of Honour

Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa

Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, Spider, Fantuzzi, 1959, Peter Goodwin, United States.

CLASS H - Here comes the Sun: ‘Topless’ done differently!

Class Winner

Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California

Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California, Spyder, Pininfarina/Scaglietti, 1961, Keybridge Collection, Hong Kong.

Mention of Honour

Citroën SM Espace Heuliez

Citroën SM Espace Heuliez, Targa Coupé, Henri Heuliez, 1971, Thierry Dehaeck, Belgium.

Trofeo BMW Group Ragazzi - By Young People’s Referendum

Winner: Ferrari 288 GTO, Berlinetta, Scaglietti, 1985, Horst Koester, Germany.

Ferrari 288 GTO

Trofeo dei Presidenti - By President of Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este /

Chairman of Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance / Chairman of Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

Winner: Ford GT40, Coupé, J.W. Automotive Engineering, 1968, Rob Walton, United States.

Ford GT40

Trofeo BMW Group Classic - For the most sensitive restoration by the Jury

Winner: Rolls-Royce, Silver Wraith Drophead Coupé, James Young, 1949,

Yohan Poonawalla, India.

Rolls-Royce, Silver Wraith Drophead Coupé

Trofeo Rolls-Royce - For the most elegant Rolls-Royce by the Jury

Winner: Rolls-Royce, Sports Phantom Prototype, Experimental, Jarvis of Wimbledon, 1928,

Alexander Schaufler, Austria.

Rolls-Royce Sports Phantom Prototype

Trofeo Vranken-Pommery - For the best iconic car by the Jury

Winner: Porsche 901 Prototyp “Quickblau”, Coupé, Karmann, 1963,

Alois Ruf, Germany.

Porsche 901 Prototyp “Quickblau”

Trofeo ASI - For the best preserved post-war car

Winner: Aston Martin, DB2 Coupé, Saloon, Aston Martin Coachworks, 1950, Stephan Hofmann, Germany.

Aston Martin DB2 Coupé

Trofeo Auto & Design - For the most exciting design by the Jury

Winner: Ford, GT40, Coupé, J.W. Automotive Engineering, 1968, Rob Walton, United States.

Ford GT40

Trofeo il Canto del Motore - For the best engine sound by the Jury

Winner: Porsche, 917 K, Coupé, Porsche, 1970, Christophe Count d’Ansembourg, Belgium.

Porsche 917 K

Trofeo Automobile Club Como - For the car driven from farthest away

Winner: Alvis, Speed 25 SC, Two Seater Open Tourer, 1937, James Sprague, United States.