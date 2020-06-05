La nuova generazione della compatta tedesca aveva riscontrato malfunzionamenti per la chiamata di emergenza, ora completamente risolti
Il lancio della Volkswagen Golf 8, il modello più importante del colosso tedesco e secondo (forse) solo alla ID.3, è stato afflitto da un problema software relativo alla funzione di chiamata d'emergenza (eCall). Malfunzionamento scoperto il mese scorso durante alcuni controlli di routine e che ha provocato uno stop forzato delle consegne.
Un problema arrivato durante il non facile periodo di lockdown per il coronavirus e che ora è stato risolto, in anticipo rispetto a quanto prospettato dalla stessa Casa.
(Quasi) solo in Germania
Niente problemi quindi con le Golf di ottava generazione ancora da consegnare ai clienti, mentre qualche grattata di capo in più proviene da quelle unità già vendute. Secondo Volkswagen sono circa 15.000 le Golf con problemi al sistema eCall circolanti nella sola Germania, per le quali sarà necessaria una campagna di richiamo.
Ad avere lo stesso problema è anche la Skoda Octavia, con la quale la Golf condivide il pianale MQB, le cui consegne sono state bloccate lo scorso 18 maggio. La Casa ceca per ora non ha comunicato di aver risolto il malfunzionamento del software per la chiamata d’emergenza, ma la stretta parentela con la compatta di Wolfsburg fa presagire una rapida soluzione in arrivo. Con ogni probabilità poi l’aggiornamento riguarderà anche le altre novità del Gruppo Volkswagen come Audi A3 e Seat Leon.
Sicurezza obbligatoria
Reso obbligatorio nel 2018 dall’Unione Europea per tutte le auto costruite a partire dal 31 marzo dello stesso anno, il sistema eCall effettua in automatico una chiamata d’emergenza al 112 (numero di emergenza europeo) in caso di in un grave incidente. Una sicurezza in più che, secondo le stime, può salvare fino a 2.500 vite all’anno.
Delivery stop lifted for Golf Mk 8 vehicles
"As part of internal investigations, we established that in individual Golf Mk 8 vehicles, the software in the online connectivity unit (OCU3) control unit may not reliably transfer data. As a result, full eCall/Emergency Assist functionality cannot be guaranteed. As per the applicable EU regulation, new models must feature corresponding emergency call equipment as of 31 March 2018. For this reason, we reacted in order to guarantee full compliance with this regulation.
Volkswagen therefore immediately implemented a delivery stop for the Golf Mk 8 from the middle of May in order to investigate the matter in cooperation with the responsible authorities and to decide on the next steps in relation to the affected vehicles.
In order to remedy the situation, Volkswagen has developed a software update for the control unit of the online connectivity unit. This update will be installed in Golf Mk 8 models produced in the future as standard. The update will also be installed in vehicles that have already been completed.
The precautionary, self-imposed, preventive delivery stop will now be lifted with the availability of the software update.
Volkswagen will additionally initiate a voluntary recall for Golf Mk 8 models already delivered to customers in order to install the software update. Volkswagen has already notified the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) of this and has requested owner data in order to inform the affected customers in good time.
(Additional information: approx. 15,000 vehicles are affected by the recall in Germany")
Media information related to the temporary delivery stop for the Golf 8
Due to the temporary delay of the delivery of the Golf 8 we’d like to inform you about the latest information status: “In the course of internal investigations, we have determined that individual Golf 8 vehicles may experience unreliable data transmission from the software on the control unit of the online connectivity unit (OCU3). As a result, the full functionality of the eCall / emergency call assistant cannot be guaranteed. According to the EU regulation, new models must have an appropriate emergency call device since March 31, 2018. We have therefore responded to ensure full compliance with this regulation. Accordingly, Volkswagen immediately stopped delivering the Golf 8. In an exchange with the responsible authorities, we review the further procedure for the affected vehicles - in particular, a decision regarding a recall and a remedial action via software update by the Federal Motor Transport Authority in Germany (KBA) is pending in the next few days.”
In case of further questions please contact your dealer or service hotline 0800-8655792436.